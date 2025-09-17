LIST: Robert Redford’s 10 most iconic roles

Throughout his career, Robert Redford brought intelligence, humanity, and elegance to the screen. His work has endlessly inspired filmmakers and actors alike, solidifying his legacy as one of Hollywood’s most enduring and respected figures. In celebration of his extensive contributions to cinema, here are 10 of Redford’s most iconic film performances.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965)

Redford’s breakout role came as the enigmatic movie star Wade Lewis in Inside Daisy Clover. Opposite Natalie Wood, Redford brought charm and a quiet melancholy to the role, offering early hints at the nuanced performances that would define his career.

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

In this light-hearted romantic comedy, Redford starred alongside Jane Fonda as a straight-laced newlywed navigating love and chaos in a tiny New York apartment. His comedic timing and effortless chemistry with Fonda cemented him as a leading man with mass appeal.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

The first of a pair of iconic collaborations with fellow Oscar winner Paul Newman, this film chronicles the exploits of a Wild West stickup duo as they go on the run after a string of robberies. Redford plays the eponymous Sundance Kid, the stoic sidekick to Newman’s affable Butch Cassidy. While initially receiving a lukewarm critical response, the film would later be selected for preservation at the US Library of Congress in 2003.

The Sting (1973)

This 1973 caper flick sees Redford reuniting with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid co-star Paul Newman. The film follows a pair of con men playing (and staging) a long game of revenge against a notorious mob boss. His performance as Henry Gondorff earned Redford his only Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The Way We Were (1973)

Few on-screen pairings are as unforgettable as Redford and Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were. As the golden, all-American writer Hubbell Gardiner, Redford delivered a quietly devastating performance in a love story shaped by politics, ideals, and personal sacrifice.

All the President’s Men (1976)

In one of his most critically acclaimed roles, Redford played journalist Bob Woodward, chronicling the investigative reporting that unraveled the Watergate scandal. The film not only showcased Redford’s dedication to political storytelling but also helped elevate the role of journalism in film.

Out of Africa (1985)

In this sweeping epic set in colonial Kenya, Redford starred opposite Meryl Streep as the elusive adventurer Denys Finch Hatton. With breathtaking cinematography and emotional depth, the film remains a timeless testament to romance, freedom, and loss.

Sneakers (1992)

Redford plays Martin Bishop, the leader of a group of cybersecurity specialists blackmailed into procuring a code-breaking device, unknowingly involving themselves in a high-stakes government conspiracy. This cerebral heist film sees Redford at the center of an ensemble cast, starring opposite Ben Kingsley, Dan Aykroyd, and the late River Phoenix.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Often considered by many MCU fans as one of the finest films of the Infinity Saga, this spy-superhero thriller sees Redford make a rare heel turn as the deceptive S.H.I.E.L.D. official Alexander Pierce. Redford would later reprise the role in the seminal 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

The Old Man and the Gun (2018)

In one his final film performances, Redford plays career criminal Forrest Tucker. Using his charm and intellect, the aging Tucker goes on to commit a “last dance” series of crimes as he evades authorities.