Letting go, leading on: Martin quits

Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, once the most powerful man in the House of Representatives, stepped down from the Speaker’s dais on Wednesday.

“The longer I stay, the heavier that burden grows — on me, on this House, and on the President, I’ve always sought to support,” Romualdez said, his voice tinged with both resolve and resignation.

“After deep reflection and prayer, I tender my resignation as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he declared.

It was a stunning turn for the Leyte lawmaker, who just a day earlier had sat down with his cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and the President’s son, House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos. By Wednesday, he had made up his mind: step aside so the cloud of corruption swirling around Congress — and around him personally — would not suffocate the institution.

“I do this so that the Independent Commission for Infrastructure may pursue its mandate freely and fully, without doubt, without interference, without undue influence,” he said.

Romualdez’s name was dragged into the messy flood control controversy after contractor spouses Curlee and Sarah Discaya claimed that lawmakers and DPWH officials demanding kickbacks often dropped his name and that of former House appropriations committee chair Rep. Zaldy Co.

However, Curlee later admitted that he never dealt with Romualdez directly, saying the Speaker’s name was merely invoked by others. But the damage was done.

Romualdez denied the allegation, but acknowledged on Wednesday that leadership demanded that he confront reality head-on.

“The issues surrounding certain infrastructure projects have raised questions that weigh not only upon me, but upon this institution we all serve. Our people are seeking clarity and, above all, trust. It is my responsibility to bring it back,” he said.

The timing of his move seemed almost poetic.

In his last State of the Nation Address, President Marcos had reminded the nation that accountability must prevail, that no one was above scrutiny.

Romualdez, now out of the Speaker’s chair, echoed the theme.

“I fully and unequivocally embrace that call,” he said. “I leave this chamber as I first entered it — a humble servant ready to serve wherever duty may call. I step down not in surrender but in service.”

And then came the line that will likely define his resignation: “Sometimes, the greatest act of leadership is the grace to let it go. So that this institution may endure stronger than ever before.”

Even as he bowed out, Romualdez insisted the fight against corruption must press on.

“The House of the People will never condone corruption, whether in public works, local governance, or any other area of government service. Allegations of wrongdoing must be investigated thoroughly and addressed decisively,” he said.

Civil society groups and business leaders had been clamoring for accountability in the ghost projects and padded flood control budgets allegations.

On Wednesday, they got what many saw as the first domino to fall.

Romualdez may have stepped down, but he was careful to frame it not as a defeat. To him, it was a gesture of loyalty — to Congress, to the President, and to the Filipino people impatient for the truth.