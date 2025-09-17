Legarda bats for stronger Phl-Singapore climate, digital, energy cooperation

Senator Loren Legarda has pushed for deeper collaboration between the Philippines and Singapore in the areas of climate resilience, digital integration, and regional energy cooperation.

This came after the senator met with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on 11 September.

The meeting, held as part of Legarda’s Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, highlighted shared regional priorities and opportunities for partnership, especially as the Philippines prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026.

Legarda, a veteran legislator and internationally recognized climate advocate, underscored the Philippines’ high vulnerability to climate change and pointed to Singapore’s long-term resilience strategy as a model for forward-thinking governance.

“We want to learn from Singapore despite our different vulnerabilities,” the senator said, citing the Philippines’ large population and developing status compared to Singapore’s small, industrialized profile.

Legarda emphasized the value of nature-based solutions—including reforestation and mangrove rehabilitation—as cost-effective and economically beneficial strategies.

She highlighted their potential to attract investment through carbon credits.

“Buyers will pay for these credits, and this creates an economic incentive to protect the environment,” she added.

In addition to environmental collaboration, the two leaders discussed digital initiatives, including cross-border payments — a key area of interest for Legarda, who supports it as a crucial step in enhancing ASEAN regional integration.

On energy, Legarda called attention to the Philippines’ abundant but largely untapped renewable energy resources, and stressed the importance of energy diversification to reduce dependence on single-source suppliers and improve national security.

“We must diversify to avoid security risks associated with dependence on a single country,” she said, adding that she would raise the matter with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the relevant ASEAN working group to ensure it is formally included in the regional agenda.

With the ASEAN chairmanship just over a year away, Legarda highlighted the importance of aligning the country’s priorities with the evolving needs of the region.

The meeting reinforced Legarda’s proactive role in positioning the Philippines as a solutions-oriented ASEAN partner, committed to driving inclusive growth through climate action, digital transformation, and sustainable energy development.