SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

Lee Jong Suk brings ‘With: Just Like This’ to Manila in November

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk.
South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk. Screengrab from Wilbros Live
Published on

Lee Jong Suk is coming back to Manila for a new fan meeting, promoter Wilbros Live announced on Instagram.

The South Korean actor’s With: Just Like This tour in the Philippines will be held on 30 November, 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets will be on sale on 4 October, 12 p.m. via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

Ticket prices are as follows: VVIP (P12,000), VIP (P9,000), Patron Box (P7,000), Lower Box A (P5,000) and Lower Box B (P3,500).

The K-drama heartthrob appeared on the hit shows Big Mouth, W: Two Worlds, Pinocchio, Romance is a Bonus Book, While You Were Sleeping and the new series Law and the City.

With: Just Like This will also be having stops in Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. The tour kicked off with the Seoul show on 15 September.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph