Lee Jong Suk brings ‘With: Just Like This’ to Manila in November

Lee Jong Suk is coming back to Manila for a new fan meeting, promoter Wilbros Live announced on Instagram.

The South Korean actor’s With: Just Like This tour in the Philippines will be held on 30 November, 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets will be on sale on 4 October, 12 p.m. via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

Ticket prices are as follows: VVIP (P12,000), VIP (P9,000), Patron Box (P7,000), Lower Box A (P5,000) and Lower Box B (P3,500).

The K-drama heartthrob appeared on the hit shows Big Mouth, W: Two Worlds, Pinocchio, Romance is a Bonus Book, While You Were Sleeping and the new series Law and the City.

With: Just Like This will also be having stops in Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. The tour kicked off with the Seoul show on 15 September.