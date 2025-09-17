SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
‘Lab’ makes it to Siargao

FIRST Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos brings ‘Lab for All’ — Laboratory, Consultation and Medicine for All — to Siargao Island Convention Center, Surigao del Norte on Tuesday.
Published on

In line with the mantra of leaving no Filipino behind, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos visited the island municipality of Siargao recently to bring free health services to its residents, with a special focus on senior citizens.

Siargao Island has a few small clinics and rural health units that provide basic medical services, such as consultations, minor treatments and vaccinations.

Through the First Lady’s “Lab for All” program, an outreach initiative offering physical checkups and lab tests, residents were given access to the vital medical care they urgently needed.

“Huge thanks to Gov. Lyndon Barbers, LGU (local government unit) Gen. Luna, and our private partners for making this possible,” said Mrs. Marcos in her official Instagram page.

Despite the lack of medical services, Siargao remains a gem in the Mindanao region, particularly for surfing enthusiasts.

“No wonder my son Vincent loves it here… the waves, the people, and the energy… wow!!” the First Lady posted.

