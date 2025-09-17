KrisshRome brings kilig to new fantasy-drama

“If there’s a force more powerful than love, it’s time it governs every structure in the universe. It will bend you, it will stop you.” Direk Easy Ferrer started with a bag.

After captivating audiences in the digital series Safe Skies, Archer, the KrisshRome love team of Krissha Viaje and Jerome Ponce is finally making its much-anticipated television debut in the TV5 weekly series Para Sa Isa’t Isa.

Produced by MavenPro and Sari-Sari Network, Inc., the light fantasy-drama premieres on 13 September and will air every Saturday at 5:30 p.m., right before Vibe TV on TV5’s Weekend Trip.

Para Sa Isa’t Isa tells the story of Zion Magtibay (Jerome Ponce) and Erin Revina (Krissha Viaje), high school rivals who eventually fall in love and get married. A decade into their marriage, a heated confrontation drives them apart. In a desperate attempt to undo the damage, Zion makes a wish at a wishing well to turn back time. He wakes up ten years earlier, before Erin even meets him.

An enchanting tale of rediscovery and second chances, Para Sa Isa’t Isa blends romance and fantasy in a way that is sure to keep viewers hooked. The series also features a strong ensemble cast that deepens the story, including Paulo Angeles as Gilbert, Erin’s persistent admirer; Kelley Day as Camille, Zion’s friend who secretly loves him; Vandolph Quizon as Ninong Rick, Erin’s eccentric godfather with a mysterious link to the wishing well; Andrea Del Rosario as Dina Magtibay, Zion’s troubled yet caring mother; and Bobby Andrews as Jorge Revina, Erin’s strict father.

Adding youthful spark to the show are Xia Vigor and Charles Law, a member of the boy group GAT, who team up for their first major project as the rising on-screen pair “XiaLes.”