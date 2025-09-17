Joseph Marco finds soft spot for stray cats

Joseph Marco may be known for his chiseled physique and striking screen presence, but behind the tough exterior lies a heart that beats softly—for cats. Time and again, the actor has shown that his compassion extends far beyond the spotlight, especially when it comes to rescuing stray kittens left vulnerable on the streets.

A Heart That Can’t Turn Away

In his latest Instagram post, Joseph admitted he hadn’t planned on adopting another cat. But fate, as he put it, had other plans.

“I wasn’t planning on adopting any more. My hands are already full. But yesterday, on my way home in the rain, I saw this tiny kitten, lost and all alone. And in that moment, I knew. When fate places a little soul in your path like that, you don’t turn away. So here we are. Welcome home, little angel. I’m so glad you found me,” he wrote.

The actor, who already cares for nine other cats, shared clips of himself gently feeding the new kitten milk and offering warmth after bringing it home. Fans were quick to respond, praising his kindness:

• “You already have so many, yet you still made space for one more. Shows how soft and kind your heart truly is.”

• “Thank you for adopting this little cutie. The world needs more people like you.”

A History of Compassion

This is not Joseph’s first rescue. In March 2023, he went viral for posting a video about Maxik, a once-wounded kitten he discovered bleeding and frightened in a Makati alley. After months of care and vet visits, Maxik grew into a healthy, thriving companion—living proof of Joseph’s belief that “everyone deserves a chance.”

“Animals don’t have a voice. They can’t ask for help or plead for freedom,” he captioned the video back then. “Humanity must be their voice.”

Living the Motto: Adopt, Don’t Shop

Now a proud cat dad to ten furry companions, Joseph firmly supports the “Adopt, don’t shop” movement. He often uses his platform to encourage pet lovers to rescue rather than purchase animals, giving strays the loving homes they deserve.

“Adopt, don’t shop. That’s the motto I live by,” he emphasized in one of his replies to fans online.

Onscreen and Offscreen

Beyond his growing feline family, Joseph continues to balance a flourishing acting career. He stars in the live adaptation of the beloved online novel I Love You Since 1892, alongside Heaven Peralejo and Jerome Ponce—a project that fans eagerly anticipate.

But it’s clear that for Joseph, heroism isn’t just about the characters he plays. It’s in the quiet acts of kindness—feeding strays on the roadside, carrying cat food wherever he goes, and opening his home to the helpless—that his truest role shines: a protector of lives too small to defend themselves.