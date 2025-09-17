Jessica Sanchez Mothers at the AGT Semifinals

Filipino-American vocal powerhouse Jessica Sanchez proved once again that nothing, not even being nine months pregnant, can stop her from chasing her dreams. On Tuesday night’s (16 September, US time) episode of "America’s Got Talent," she wowed both judges and audiences with a soaring performance of JVKE’s “Golden Hour.”

Her Golden Buzzer supporter Sofía Vergara was all praises, calling the performance “perfection.” Fellow judges Howie Mandel and Mel B admired her magical vocals and range, while Simon Cowell hailed it as a true “moment performance,” applauding her resilience and never-give-up spirit.

Backstage, Sanchez shared a heartfelt message: “I keep telling my baby, please just stay in there another week. God willing, I make it to the finals. I’m so blessed and grateful.”

Nearly two decades since first stepping onto the AGT stage as a child, Sanchez has come full circle, adding this milestone to a career that includes a runner-up finish on "American Idol," a debut album, and a role on "Glee."

As America now votes, fans rally behind her, hopeful she’ll secure a spot in the finals and perhaps the million-dollar prize. Pregnant and powerful, Jessica Sanchez is having her true golden hour.