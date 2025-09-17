GSIS backs Marcos' call for digital transformation

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Wednesday, 17 September, affirmed its full support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s call for integrity and prudence in rolling out pension reforms and digital innovations for its members and retirees.

On Monday, Marcos directed both GSIS and the Social Security System (SSS) to guard members’ trust with vigilance and system modernization during the ceremonial launch of the SSS Pension Reform Program.

The President stressed that services must be made accessible not only through digital platforms and help desks but also in the most remote communities.

GSIS Officer in Charge Juliet Bautista assured that GSIS is already carrying out these directives through a series of major reforms, such as the removal of the survivorship pension cap.

Surviving spouses now receive the full 50 percent of their partner’s pension, regardless of the amount. Previously, this benefit was capped at the salary of an Undersecretary, limiting the support families could receive.

Bautista also assured members and retirees of the abolition of the cohabitation rule. With that, survivorship pensions are no longer suspended if the beneficiary lives with another partner. Termination of pension now only applies if the pensioner remarries, ensuring beneficiaries are not unfairly deprived of income.

Further, pensioners who fail to complete their Annual Pensioners’ Information Revalidation (APIR) by April are no longer disqualified from receiving the gift. As long as APIR is completed, even after April, the benefit remains intact.

Bautista also disclosed that retirees can now apply for their pension through the GSIS Touch app without the need to visit GSIS offices. This app also enables members and pensioners to complete their APIR, apply for loans, and access other services at any time and from anywhere.

He also announced that the GSIS Board of Trustees is currently reviewing its investment policies to further align them with the principles of sound governance, risk management, and sustainable growth. This ensures that members’ contributions are invested wisely and remain secure, delivering long-term value for future generations.

“These reforms are not just changes in rules. They are statements of our commitment to make our systems more humane, responsive, and inclusive,” Bautista continued.

“Through these reforms and digital platforms, we are making services faster, easier, and more accessible because our pensioners deserve retirement years marked by dignity, security, and ginhawa," he added.