‘Got My Eyes On You’ BL series targets TikTok generation

In the age of TikTok, love stories don’t just unfold in cafés or crowded train rides—they bloom on your For You Page. That’s exactly where Puregold’s newest vertical Boy’s Love (BL) series, Got My Eyes on You, has found its audience. With quick-hit episodes packed with charm, tension, and plenty of kilig, the series is steadily climbing its way to fandom status, drawing cheers from Gen Z, Millennials, and the LGBTQIA+ community alike.

A Fresh Spin on BL Storytelling

Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of S-Cape Haven Villa, the story follows two driven professionals whose clashing personalities may just spark something deeper. Shawn (Esteban Mara), the enigmatic guest relations manager, squares off with Drew (Mikoy Morales), the resort’s ambitious operations manager. Their fiery enemies-to-lovers dynamic has already split viewers into Team Shawn and Team Drew, fueling lively debates in the comments section.

But it’s not just about the leads. The ensemble cast adds color and comedy to every episode. Toniyuh plays a balikbayan influencer guest, Victor Sy portrays Sir Trevor, and Hannah Lee steps in as Moira. Meanwhile, Ady Cotoco and Darwin Yu—though absent during the launch—are already generating buzz as fashion-forward Kirk and the ever-reliable events coordinator Wilfred, a pairing fans are eagerly watching.

A Celebration of Love and Representation

The official press launch on September 16 at Rampa Club was more than just a media event—it was a celebration of inclusivity, creativity, and community. Hosted by radio DJ and voice actor Papa JT, the afternoon highlighted Puregold’s commitment to stories that reflect diverse Filipino experiences.

“We want to create content that speaks to everyone, especially the youth and the LGBTQIA+ community. Representation matters, and we’re proud to be part of this cultural conversation,” said Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Puregold’s Senior Marketing Manager.

Guests didn’t just sit back and watch; they joined in on a Queer Trivia Challenge, engaged in an open forum with the cast, and capped the day with a fan meet that had everyone buzzing with excitement.

Behind the Camera: CinePanalo Pride

Adding even more significance to the project is its creative team. Got My Eyes on You is helmed by Director Dizelle Masilungan and Director of Photography Lloyd Garciano, both alumni of Puregold’s CinePanalo Film Festival, proving that nurturing homegrown talent leads to extraordinary work. They are joined by Assistant Director Ram Tolentino and Production Designer Migo Morales, whose combined vision brings S-Cape Haven Villa to life with cinematic flair.

Where to Watch

Fans don’t have to wait long for the next dose of kilig. New episodes of Got My Eyes on You drop every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:00 PM on Puregold’s official TikTok page (@puregoldph). For exclusive behind-the-scenes content and updates, follow Puregold across platforms: YouTube (Puregold Channel), Facebook (@puregold.shopping), Instagram (@puregold_ph), and X (@puregold_ph).

Love in 60 Seconds

With its fast-paced storytelling, vibrant cast, and unapologetic embrace of love in all its forms, Got My Eyes on You proves that romance has truly gone vertical. In just under a minute, each episode captures what fans love most—chemistry, tension, and the thrill of possibility—making it one of the most exciting BL offerings to hit Philippine screens this year.