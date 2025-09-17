Go pushes for Electrical Engineering Act’s passage

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go paid tribute to electrical engineers for their contribution to national growth during the 50th founding anniversary of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines Inc. on 15 September.

“Fifty years of service and unity is no small feat, and it proves how important you are to the country’s progress,” Go said in a video message.

He emphasized that electrical engineers not only provide power but also “light and hope to every Filipino.” Their work, he said, ensures safe hospitals, schools, homes, and other facilities.

“You play a big role in our nation’s development. Your integrity and compassion inspire not only your peers but the entire country,” he added.

Go also highlighted his filed Senate Bill 1282, or the proposed Electrical Engineering Act of 2025, which seeks to update the 1995 law, raise standards, and align the profession with global benchmarks.