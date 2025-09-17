Glaiza de Castro opens up on love, family, and healing

Since tying the knot with her Irish husband David Rainey in 2021, Glaiza de Castro has been splitting her time between the Philippines and Ireland. But despite the distance, the Kapuso actress remains deeply rooted in home, work, and family.

Life Between Two Worlds

During her recent guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the King of Talk asked the inevitable: would she ever consider leaving the Philippines for good to settle in Ireland?

“Siguro po for a while, kasi hindi pa naman kami completely setup there [Ireland],” Glaiza admitted. “Parang hindi ko pa siya [Pilipinas] kayang iwan completely, pero masaya rin sa feeling na umaalis for a while.”

While she remains focused on her career, she has also been candid about wanting to shift her priorities toward family life after her stint in Stars on the Floor, where she is one of the celebrity contestants.

Dancing Through Grief

Behind her dazzling performances on the dance floor lies a deeply personal struggle. Glaiza revealed that she almost backed out of the show due to her father’s illness.

“Kasi during that time, I was having a very challenging situation sa family po. Noong time na ‘yon, may sakit na ang tatay ko. So parang it’s very hard for me to work and then come home and makikita siya na frail,” she shared.

When asked what song she would dedicate to her late father, Glaiza chose “Boogie Wonderland.” For her, it symbolized his way of telling her to always choose joy.

She recalled a poignant moment during his wake: “Noong time na pinapasok ang coffin niya noong first day ng wake niya, pinapatugtog ko ang playlist niya – kasi I created a playlist for him na mga paborito niyang songs. So, noong pinapasok na doon sa room niya, biglang tumugtog, ‘Boogie Wonderland.’ So, parang, ano ‘to? Anong message mo sa akin?”

Returning to work after a month-long hiatus, she carried that message into her performances. “After over a month na hindi kami nagti-taping for Stars on the Floor, ang emotion na napunta sa amin, ‘yung piece namin, was joy.”

No Regrets, Only Gratitude

Despite the pain of losing her father, Glaiza finds comfort in knowing she maximized her time with him.

“Syempre malungkot kasi mami-miss namin siya, pero masaya ako na natapos ang paghihirap niya, masaya ako na nakasama ko siya, at na-maximize ko ang time ko with him, na wala akong regret dahil napakita ko sa kanya ‘yung pagmamahal ko sa kanya,” she said.

This weekend, she and her permanent dance partner, JM Yrreverre, will dedicate a special performance to their fathers—a heartfelt tribute that merges art and memory.

Moving Forward

Whether in the Philippines or abroad, on stage or at home, Glaiza continues to embody resilience and grace. Her journey is a reminder that joy can exist alongside grief, and that love—for family, for one’s craft, and for life itself—transcends borders and loss.