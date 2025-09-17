Gary Payton returns to Manila for vivo Philippines’ 10th Anniversary

ilipino basketball fans were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience as NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, famously known as “The Glove,” returned to Manila to celebrate vivo Philippines’ 10th anniversary.

Payton, a nine-time NBA All-Star, 2006 NBA Champion, and former Defensive Player of the Year, thrilled fans as he shared personal reflections, relived career-defining highlights, and connected deeply with the Filipino audience.

“I told the NBA I always wanted to come back here. They called me four weeks ago, asked if I wanted to go, and I said, I’m glad to be back,” Payton said.

A Champion on and off the court

The NBA legend captivated the audience not only for his on-court achievements but also as a father and mentor. He stressed that leadership, respect, and discipline extend far beyond basketball.

“Basketball made me who I am, but now I’m a father first. Watching my son play and raising him to be a good man is my proudest achievement,” he shared.

Payton also highlighted representing the United States in the Olympics, winning the 2006 NBA championship, and celebrating his son’s 2022 victory as key milestones in his life.

Payton’s Dream Team

Fans had a rare glimpse into Payton’s personal favorites when Glen Antonio, an attendee, asked him to name his all-time dream team. Payton’s lineup included:

Gary Payton

Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant

Shawn Kemp

Wilt Chamberlain

His choices drew thunderous applause from the crowd, showcasing his admiration for the sport’s greatest legends.

Capturing the moment with vivo V60

The event also highlighted vivo’s latest smartphone, the vivo V60, co-engineered with ZEISS. Guests experienced its advanced imaging features, including a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, ZEISS Multifocal Portraits, and AI Four-Season Portrait mode.

Powered by a 6500mAh BlueVolt battery with 90W FlashCharge, the vivo V60 allowed fans and Payton himself to capture memorable moments. The NBA star joined fans for a group selfie using the device, marking a perfect blend of sports and technology.

vivo Philippines concluded the celebration with gratitude to its fans for a decade of support and to Gary Payton for making the event historic. The vivo V60 is now available nationwide and online, starting at P28,999.

Fans can relive the event online at vivo Philippines Facebook.