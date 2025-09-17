Four ex-rebels surrender in Central Luzon amid peace drive

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A former New People’s Army (NPA) commander and three other ex-rebels surrendered to authorities across Central Luzon this week, marking a rapid series of defections amid intensified military operations and amnesty incentives.

The series of defections began on September 13 when alias “Iska,” 55, a former farm organizer, relinquished a .38 revolver in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija. Two days later, on September 14, “Ka Rose,” 34, who was linked to youth recruitment networks, surrendered in Mayantoc, Tarlac.

The week culminated on September 16 with two separate handovers: alias “Ka Gelo,” 60, a former commander of the Lino Blas Command, turned over a .38 revolver, grenade, and ammunition to police in Orani, Bataan, while on the same day, “Ka Jack,” 45, a former New People’s Army (NPA) fighter, surrendered an improvised shotgun and a 40mm M203 grenade round to Olongapo City police.

The surrenders — spanning four provinces in just four days — underscore the growing impact of the National Task Force-ELCAC’s whole-of-nation, whole-of-government approach, which combines military operations with livelihood incentives, community engagement, and localized peace dialogues.

Police Regional Office 3 Director PBGEN Ponce Peñones Jr. called the breakthroughs “a testament to the power of trust-building,” adding that the ex-rebels are now eligible for housing and cash aid under the government’s reintegration program.

According to military data, the NPA’s presence in Central Luzon has dwindled to an estimated 50 active fighters, down from over 200 in 2020. Analysts attribute the decline to sustained AFP-PNP operations and disillusionment within rebel ranks due to dwindling resources.

“These surrenders are not isolated events—they’re the result of communities choosing peace,” Peñones said.