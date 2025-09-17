SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
‘Formalin’ inside Baguio sayote a hoax, says DA

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Cordillera region is urging the public to be cautious of online misinformation after a viral video falsely claimed that Baguio-grown chayote, or sayote, contains formalin.

The DA said in a statement that no formalin or other harmful substances are used on the vegetable.

It also explained that the vegetable’s naturally long shelf life is a result of the region’s climate.

Freshly harvested sayote can last up to a month at room temperature, a quality enhanced by the cool climate and fertile soil of the Cordillera.

The region’s high elevation and consistent rainfall allow the crop, sometimes called “green gold,” to be cultivated year-round.

The DA encouraged consumers to continue supporting local farmers who produce naturally grown vegetables.

