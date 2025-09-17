Filipino civic leader blasts China's 'deceptive' nature reserve plan

A Filipino civic group leader has strongly condemned China's recent declaration to establish a "national nature reserve" at Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc), calling it a cover for "an unlawful occupation" following reports of a new maritime confrontation in the contested waters.

Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia, chairman emeritus of a coalition of civic groups, backed the position of the United States, which had earlier lambasted China's plan. He pointed to evidence of large-scale environmental damage caused by Chinese activities in the area.

“The irony is clear: since 2016, evidence has shown large-scale harvesting of endangered species and reef destruction by Chinese fishermen, activities even cited by the Arbitral Tribunal. To now claim stewardship over an ecosystem that they themselves have damaged is both contradictory and misleading,” said Goitia.

The civic leader's remarks came after a recent maritime collision on September 16, where Philippine and Chinese vessels reportedly clashed in Bajo de Masinloc. While Beijing accused Manila of "provocative acts," the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard denounced China’s actions as illegal harassment within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. Reports also confirmed that a humanitarian mission to deliver fuel to Filipino fishermen was met with aggressive actions from nine Chinese vessels.

Further, Goitia stressed that China's actions cannot overturn the 2016 Arbitral Award or the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“China’s so-called ‘reserve’ is a cover for an unlawful occupation. The world must see through this deception because it is not about protecting the sea; it is about illegally taking it. This is the clearest proof of China’s duplicity. They speak of reserves and protection, but what they practice is coercion and violence. Even humanitarian missions for our fishermen are not spared from harassment. Every collision, every water cannon, is another nail in the coffin of their false narrative,” he stressed.

For Goitia, the struggle for the West Philippine Sea is a matter of national survival. "Every abandoned boat is a story of betrayal. And every Filipino must see that this is not just a fishermen’s fight. It is a national fight,” he said.

Responding to the criticism, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian maintained that “Huangyan Dao has always been China’s territory. It is China’s sovereign right to create a national nature reserve for the island, which is legitimate, lawful, and beyond reproach.” He added that the U.S., not being a party to the issue, had "made irresponsible remarks" and "meddled in the maritime issues."