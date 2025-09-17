DPWH's 2026 budget slashed by P252B

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has reduced its proposed 2026 budget by nearly P252 billion, following a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to review the agency's funding, particularly for flood control projects flagged for alleged irregularities.

In a press briefing at Malacañang on Wednesday, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed that the DPWH trimmed its original budget proposal of P881.3 billion by almost 30 percent, bringing the revised figure down to P625.8 billion.

“Sa utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na repasuhin ang budget ng Department of Public Works and Highways, tinapyasan na ng ahensya ang kanilang proposed budget ng halos 30 percent mula sa original proposal nito na 881.3 billion pesos (Under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to review the budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways, the agency has already reduced its proposed budget by almost 30 percent from its original proposal of 881.3 billion pesos),” Castro reported.

“Aabot na lang sa 625.8 billion pesos ang kanilang budget proposal matapos na tanggalin ang lahat ng locally funded flood control projects na nagkakahalaga ng 252 billion pesos (Their budget proposal now amounts to only 625.8 billion pesos after removing all locally funded flood control projects worth 252 billion pesos),” she added.

The removed amount represents all locally funded flood control projects identified as questionable or potentially anomalous.

The move comes as part of the administration’s broader push for transparency and efficient allocation of public funds.

According to Castro, the DPWH has requested Congress to reallocate the P252 billion toward programs that offer more direct benefits to the public.

Priority sectors identified for potential funding include agriculture, education, healthcare, housing, labor, social welfare, and information technology.

The Palace also emphasized that the administration is committed to holding accountable those responsible for irregularities in flood control projects.

To that end, President Marcos recently signed Executive Order No. 94 on September 11, establishing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

The ICI is tasked with investigating anomalous DPWH projects, particularly in flood control, implemented over the past 10 years, and recommending appropriate charges against erring officials and individuals.