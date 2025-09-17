DoT pushes creative tourism as key driver of growth, community strength

The Department of Tourism maintained that it is on track in promoting creativity and culture within the country’s tourism industry, which is being ushered into the international tourism market.

“Because this is what deepens engagement with travelers, and that which ensures greater yield for our communities. When visitors experience our food, our design, our art, our music, our crafts, they do not just come here. They stay longer, they spend more, and they invest in the lives of our people,” said Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco in her keynote speech during the two-day Creative Tourism Conference at the historic Metropolitan Theater in Manila, conceptualized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB).

Further, the DoT chief maintained that: “When you bare your heart and soul to the world, the world will see its worth.”

“Out of struggle, Filipinos create beauty, and in sharing it, we find strength and recognition. This is why the DoT presents culture and creativity as our strongest asset—deepening engagement with travelers, sustaining livelihoods, and strengthening communities. When visitors experience our food, art, music, crafts, and design, they stay longer, spend more, and invest in our people,” she stressed.

Frasco said creativity is not an afterthought in Philippine tourism, but the identity of Filipinos, “our strength, and our promise to the world—the true power of creative tourism.”

The landmark event convened tourism leaders, creative visionaries, policymakers, and innovators to spotlight Filipino creativity as the next frontier of tourism.

With the theme “Crafting Pathways: Synergizing Tourism and Creativity,” the conference sparked dynamic conversations on how culture and innovation can shape transformative travel experiences and reaffirm the Philippines’ position as a hub for creativity-driven tourism.

A key highlight was the plenary and breakout sessions, where thought leaders from media, technology, design, and the arts shared how storytelling, inclusivity, and digital innovation can fuel growth for communities and amplify Filipino artistry on the global stage.

The event culminated in a high-level panel on building a creativity-led nation, reinforcing the powerful role of UNESCO Creative Cities and local artisans in driving inclusive tourism growth and development.

For her part, TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles stated that as global travelers seek more immersive and culturally rich experiences, the Philippine tourism industry is leveraging the ingenuity of Filipinos to redefine its place on the world stage.

She said the event’s theme highlighted the powerful interplay of creativity and tourism in unlocking growth, pride, and opportunity.

“We convene innovators, policymakers, and our dynamic youth to ignite the transformative power of creativity in shaping unique tourism products to ensure that Filipino stories live not only in our galleries, theaters, and museums, but also in the hearts and memories of every visitor,” said Nograles.