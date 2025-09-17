DOST powers Philippines’ leap to 50th place in global innovation rankings

The Philippines has jumped to 50th place in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII), reflecting the country’s growing strength in science, technology, and innovation. The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has been instrumental in this progress, fueling research, talent development, and enterprise support across the nation.

Produced annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and its global partners, the GII ranks more than 130 economies based on innovation inputs—such as human capital, R&D, and institutions—and outputs, including knowledge, technology, and creative products.

The country’s steady climb—from 59th in 2022, 56th in 2023, 53rd in 2024, to 50th in 2025—underscores the increasing role of science and technology in driving economic growth and societal development, with DOST at the forefront of these efforts.

Over the past three years, DOST has funded more than 3,000 R&D projects in 17 regions, empowering universities, colleges, and research consortia to address national priorities, including climate resilience, health technologies, digital transformation, and advanced manufacturing.

“Science, technology, and innovation must deliver solutions and create opportunities for every Filipino, our families and communities,” said DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. “Our role is to ensure that research turns into real products, services, and industries that improve lives—from students and startups to farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs. Innovation is not just a national strategy; it is a shared promise of a better future.”

Talent development remains a core focus. DOST provides scholarships to more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, while the Philippine Science High School System nurtures over 6,000 young scholars annually, creating a strong pipeline of future scientists, engineers, and innovators.

DOST also bridges research with enterprise. Its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) has helped more than 5,000 MSMEs modernize operations and adopt new technologies. Programs like PROPEL and the DOST-PCCI Business Technology Hub connect science-based solutions to market needs, supporting commercialization and global expansion.

Looking forward, DOST is prioritizing eight transformative R&D areas: Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Geospatial Analytics, Industry 4.0, Circular Economy, Smart Agriculture, Biologics in Pharmaceuticals, and Smart Technologies.

As the Philippines cements its position among the world’s most innovative economies, DOST reaffirms its mission to make science and technology central to national progress, positioning the country as a rising hub for innovation on the global stage.