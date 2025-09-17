DOJ indicts Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto on sex trafficking charges

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted Antonio “Tony” Meloto, founder of the humanitarian group Gawad Kalinga (GK), on two counts of sex trafficking after former beneficiaries accused him of sexual abuse.

In a resolution released Wednesday, Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon approved the filing of charges, stating that Meloto, 75, “held a position of authority over the complainants” and “abused them sexually to satisfy his lustful desire.”

The case originated from complaints filed nearly a year ago by two men, identified only as Paul and Matthew. They alleged that Meloto exploited them while they were scholars under the School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (SEED), a program based at the GK Farm in Bulacan.

According to Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Laroza-Torrevillas, who handled the case, Meloto “received, maintained, and harbored” the complainants by taking them under his care, providing shelter and basic needs, and then exploiting them.

The prosecutor added that the complainants, who came from impoverished families, were afraid to report the abuse immediately for fear of being expelled from GK programs.

“Respondent wielded significant control over the scholars of SEED, many of whom were economically deprived, lacked family support, or had limited access to private education,” the resolution stated. “There was psychological coercion exerted by respondent to control the complaining victims.”

Meloto has denied the allegations, dismissing them as baseless.

Gawad Kalinga, which gained international recognition for its housing and anti-poverty programs, released a statement saying it had conducted an internal investigation and that Meloto had resigned as chairman in 2017.