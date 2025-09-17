DOJ forms task force to probe 'anomalous' flood control projects

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced on Wednesday, 17 September, that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will spare no one in its investigations into "anomalous" government flood control projects.

Remulla’s assurance came after he signed a department order creating the Public Works Corruption and Bid Rigging Task Force. DOJ Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres, who is in charge of the task force, confirmed the signing of the order.

The task force, composed of various units of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), will include investigators and experts, such as accountants who will conduct forensic accounting. Andres said the task force will also look into money laundering and, if warranted, will conduct the seizure and freezing of properties.

“Ilulunsad po natin ito kaagad-agad dahil meron na nga po tayong ine-report na mga ghost projects na nakuha na (We will launch this immediately since we already discovered ghost projects),” Andres said, adding that the NBI has already found at least five such projects.

The DOJ’s task force will work closely with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which was created by President Marcos to look into the anomalies.

Remulla added that the DOJ will also review the department’s own construction projects to see if they were handled by any of the 15 construction firms cited by President Marcos as top contractors for government flood control projects.

This move was prompted by the discovery that the construction of the NBI headquarters was awarded to two firms belonging to spouses Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, who have been linked to the flood control project anomalies.

“Very close to home. That’s why we will not allow such things to slip through and have the government placed in a disadvantage),” Remulla said.