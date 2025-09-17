DMW opens Zambales provincial office

To the rights and promote the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in the province of Zambales, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has opened the Zambales Provincial Office at Barangay Palanginan in the capitol town of Iba on September 17, 2025.

The new office was formally opened via a ribbon cutting and blessing of establishment ceremony led by Sta. Monica Parish priest Rev. Fr. Hanival Brucelas.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed by DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. to solidify the collaboration between the national government agency and provincial government in taking care of OFWs in the province.

DMW Regional Director Atty. Marion S. Sevilla, LLM DMW RO III, G. Mor O. Lim, PESO, Iba Municipal Administrator Rosario Aguilar stood as witnesses to the signing of the MOA between the DMW and the Provincial Government.

Also present were Engr. Domingo L. Mariano ng PEO, PESO Zambales officials, as well as OFWs from Zambales. Ebdane cited the importance of having a DMW office in Zambales as it would provide services to the OFWs here more convenient.

As part of the ceremony, 23 former OFWs were given Livelihood Assistance under the Balik Pinay, Balik Hanapbuhay program of the DMW. According to Cacdac, the aim is to provide a new source of income and opportunity for former Pinay OFWs to start their livelihood anew in the Philippines.

Cacdac expressed his gratitude to Ebdane for hosting the DMW Zambales Provincial Office, making the facility a huge step in connecting OFWs to the services provided by the government.