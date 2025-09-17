Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If you are not understanding each other, take a deep breath before reacting.
Health: This month, the body of pregnant women or those trying to conceive may become more sensitive.
Career: A task will come that will test your leadership, be prepared.
Wealth: A sudden order or profit will come from a former client.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Place an orange candle on the altar to stimulate stagnant energy.
OX
Love: Avoid words that can hurt, especially when emotional.
Health: Eat food rich in iron if you often feel tired. Avoid exhaustion and stress. Maintain good sleep and consult a health expert if you feel something unusual.
Career: Someone will open a new connection for work.
Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved or handmade items.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 3
Advice: Place a silver pendant in your bag for protection and clarity.
TIGER
Love: You do not expect it but this person might really be the one.
Health: Eat something warm in the morning to improve digestion.
Career: An unexpected opportunity will come, grab it with confidence.
Wealth: You will pay a debt but something will come in return.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Hang a red tassel on the main door for continuous luck at home.
RABBIT
Love: The person you have long wanted to talk to will now be open.
Health: Take vitamin C this rainy season.
Career: You have good energy for collaboration, use it.
Wealth: A small cash bonus or gift is coming.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a yellow coin pouch in the cash drawer for quick money return.
DRAGON
Love: The truth may hurt but it will also set you free.
Health: Keep your hair dry before sleeping.
Career: Good feedback will come, be grateful.
Wealth: An additional client or order is coming.
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place small jade stones in your working area to grow money and projects.
SNAKE
Love: A former chatmate will suddenly reach out.
Health: Place a Wu Lou or fertility crystal such as Moonstone or Rose Quartz in the room for added protection and reproductive wellness.
Career: A possible promotion awaits if you continue working hard.
Wealth: A frugal option will be more worthwhile than expected.
Lucky Guide
Direction: East
Lucky Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gray coin bag in the room to protect savings
HORSE
Love: Maybe you are the one he is waiting for to speak the truth.
Health: Eat vegetables rich in fiber for digestion.
Career: A new strategy at work will be implemented, this will benefit you.
Wealth: Avoid spending on things you do not need yet.
Luck Guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal on the left side of the desk for peace and creative flow.
GOAT
Love: The relationship will feel lighter if you both know how to laugh at problems.
Health: Stretch during breaks, it will benefit the body.
Career: A boss will trust your idea.
Wealth: You will save money from a plan that will not push through.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 4
Advice: Avoid major decisions such as marriage, moving houses, or accepting a new job during Ghost Month.
MONKEY
Love: You will finally get the closure you have long been waiting for.
Health: For those planning to conceive, carefully choose the day of intimacy. Drinking herbal teas (such as red raspberry leaf) is good if advised by the doctor.
Career: A collaboration opportunity will come, open your doors.
Wealth: Do not let extra income go to waste on impulsive shopping.
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Place a purple pouch with laurel leaf in your wallet for protection from energy leaks.
ROOSTER
Love: You will have the chance to resolve past misunderstandings.
Health: Eat on time to avoid acid reflux.
Career: You might be transferred to a lighter or more exciting role.
Wealth: A good day to look for promos or discounts on what you need.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
Advice: Do not easily let strangers into your home, whether literally or into your life. Many things cannot be seen but can be felt.
DOG
Love: Do not withhold affection if you know that is what your partner needs.
Health: Eat brain-power food such as nuts, bananas, and fish.
Career: You will be more effective if you focus on just one task first.
Wealth: Free service or product will help you save money.
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Place a silver bell on the side of the door to drive away bad energy.
PIG
Love: It feels good to love again if you are ready to let go of fear.
Health: Keep shoes dry to avoid colds or fungus.
Career: Avoid meddling in office gossip.
Wealth: You may receive a sudden token or incentive.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a green coin frog beside your working area for additional income.