Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If you are not understanding each other, take a deep breath before reacting.

Health: This month, the body of pregnant women or those trying to conceive may become more sensitive.

Career: A task will come that will test your leadership, be prepared.

Wealth: A sudden order or profit will come from a former client.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Place an orange candle on the altar to stimulate stagnant energy.