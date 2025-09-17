SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (18 September 2025)
RAT

Love: If you are not understanding each other, take a deep breath before reacting.

Health: This month, the body of pregnant women or those trying to conceive may become more sensitive.

Career: A task will come that will test your leadership, be prepared.

Wealth: A sudden order or profit will come from a former client.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Place an orange candle on the altar to stimulate stagnant energy.

OX

Love: Avoid words that can hurt, especially when emotional.

Health: Eat food rich in iron if you often feel tired. Avoid exhaustion and stress. Maintain good sleep and consult a health expert if you feel something unusual.

Career: Someone will open a new connection for work.

Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved or handmade items.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 3

Advice: Place a silver pendant in your bag for protection and clarity.

TIGER

Love: You do not expect it but this person might really be the one.

Health: Eat something warm in the morning to improve digestion.

Career: An unexpected opportunity will come, grab it with confidence.

Wealth: You will pay a debt but something will come in return.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Hang a red tassel on the main door for continuous luck at home.

RABBIT
Love: The person you have long wanted to talk to will now be open.

Health: Take vitamin C this rainy season.

Career: You have good energy for collaboration, use it.

Wealth: A small cash bonus or gift is coming.

Luck Guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Place a yellow coin pouch in the cash drawer for quick money return.

DRAGON
Love: The truth may hurt but it will also set you free.

Health: Keep your hair dry before sleeping.

Career: Good feedback will come, be grateful.

Wealth: An additional client or order is coming.

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place small jade stones in your working area to grow money and projects.

SNAKE

Love: A former chatmate will suddenly reach out.

Health: Place a Wu Lou or fertility crystal such as Moonstone or Rose Quartz in the room for added protection and reproductive wellness.

Career: A possible promotion awaits if you continue working hard.

Wealth: A frugal option will be more worthwhile than expected.

Lucky Guide

Direction: East

Lucky Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gray coin bag in the room to protect savings

HORSE

Love: Maybe you are the one he is waiting for to speak the truth.

Health: Eat vegetables rich in fiber for digestion.

Career: A new strategy at work will be implemented, this will benefit you.

Wealth: Avoid spending on things you do not need yet.

Luck Guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal on the left side of the desk for peace and creative flow.

GOAT

Love: The relationship will feel lighter if you both know how to laugh at problems.

Health: Stretch during breaks, it will benefit the body.

Career: A boss will trust your idea.

Wealth: You will save money from a plan that will not push through.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 4

Advice: Avoid major decisions such as marriage, moving houses, or accepting a new job during Ghost Month.

MONKEY

Love: You will finally get the closure you have long been waiting for.

Health: For those planning to conceive, carefully choose the day of intimacy. Drinking herbal teas (such as red raspberry leaf) is good if advised by the doctor.

Career: A collaboration opportunity will come, open your doors.

Wealth: Do not let extra income go to waste on impulsive shopping.

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Place a purple pouch with laurel leaf in your wallet for protection from energy leaks.

ROOSTER

Love: You will have the chance to resolve past misunderstandings.

Health: Eat on time to avoid acid reflux.

Career: You might be transferred to a lighter or more exciting role.

Wealth: A good day to look for promos or discounts on what you need.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

Advice: Do not easily let strangers into your home, whether literally or into your life. Many things cannot be seen but can be felt.

DOG

Love: Do not withhold affection if you know that is what your partner needs.

Health: Eat brain-power food such as nuts, bananas, and fish.

Career: You will be more effective if you focus on just one task first.

Wealth: Free service or product will help you save money.

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Place a silver bell on the side of the door to drive away bad energy.

PIG

Love: It feels good to love again if you are ready to let go of fear.

Health: Keep shoes dry to avoid colds or fungus.

Career: Avoid meddling in office gossip.

Wealth: You may receive a sudden token or incentive.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place a green coin frog beside your working area for additional income.

