DA debunks formalin claims in Baguio sayote

BAGUIO CITY – The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Cordillera region is urging the public to be cautious of misinformation online and to rely only on verified and reputable sources.

This comes after a video originally posted on YouTube—and later reposted on Facebook—went viral, falsely claiming that Baguio-grown sayote (chayote) contains formalin.

The DA clarified that no formalin or other harmful substances are used on sayote produced in Baguio. The vegetable’s long shelf life, the agency said, is a natural characteristic, not the result of any chemical treatment.

“Freshly harvested sayote can last up to one month at room temperature,” the agency said, adding that this is due in part to the cool climate in the Cordillera region.

The DA attributed the crop’s extended freshness to the region’s high elevation, fertile soil, and temperate weather—factors that naturally help preserve sayote after harvest.

Sayote, sometimes called “green gold,” is a climbing vine that thrives in areas with consistent rainfall and cooler temperatures. These conditions allow the crop to be cultivated year-round, making the Cordillera region one of the country’s major producers.

The DA encouraged the public to continue supporting local farmers and buying naturally grown vegetables.