DA bans Argentine poultry imports to shield local industry

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has imposed a temporary ban on poultry imports from Argentina after the South American nation reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), a move aimed at protecting the country’s multibillion-peso poultry sector.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Order No. 48 prohibiting the entry of poultry meat, eggs, day-old chicks, and semen for artificial insemination from Argentina. The order followed reports from Argentine authorities to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) confirming the virus’ spread in Buenos Aires province last August.

“We are imposing the import ban because the H5N1 subtype poses a serious risk to both poultry and public health,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA instructed the Bureau of Animal Industry to halt all applications and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary clearances for affected poultry commodities.

Industry groups have long warned that recurring bird flu outbreaks carry economic consequences. The DA noted that past culling measures have already cost the domestic poultry sector hundreds of millions of pesos and led to job losses.

While Camarines Sur was recently declared avian flu-free, eight provinces across four regions remain under watch for the virus, underscoring the fragility of local poultry production.

The DA said it will continue monitoring global developments to safeguard both public health and the stability of the poultry supply chain.