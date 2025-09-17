Clyde Vivas reflects on life, love after split with Lars Pacheco

In an emotional and candid sit-down with Ogie Diaz, Clyde Vivas broke his silence about his highly publicized split with social media personality Lars Pacheco. After seven years together, the breakup left fans shocked, but for Clyde, it became a turning point—a painful chapter that taught him hard-earned lessons about love, family, and finding his own voice.

Heartbreak in the Spotlight

Clyde admitted the breakup was finalized not face-to-face, but through a text message—a moment he described as both painful and surreal. “Kung ayaw niya na talaga, sana sinabi na lang niya ng harapan,” he recalled, adding that the official confirmation came when Lars publicly announced their split on social media. For Clyde, that post marked closure.

The pain was undeniable. He confessed to crying heavily, struggling to process whether the relationship’s end was real. But acceptance eventually came, and with it, a deeper understanding of himself.

Loving Too Much, Forgetting Himself

For Clyde, the relationship was everything. He revealed how he set aside his own ambitions just to prioritize Lars’ dreams—driving long hours to pageants, helping with vlogs, and even sacrificing time with his family. “Hindi tama na sabihing tamad ako,” he clarified, pushing back against claims that he lacked direction. “Mas gusto kong siya ang umangat.”

Looking back, he now admits that this self-effacing love, though sincere, also became a weakness. “Siguro naging boring yun para sa kanya,” he said, acknowledging that his quiet patience and inability to assert himself may have dulled the relationship.

Lessons Learned

Clyde now embraces the hard truth that love alone cannot sustain a relationship. “Hindi pala sapat na mahal mo lang ang isang tao,” he reflected. For him, shared dreams, communication, and personal growth are just as important as devotion.

“Ito ang natutunan ko: huwag ibigay lahat. Magtira ka para sa sarili mo. Hindi sapat na mahalan lang kayo—kailangan may sariling pangarap at huwag kalimutan ang pamilya kasi sila ang unang sasalo sa’yo,” he shared.

His reconciliation with his family has been one of the most meaningful outcomes of his heartbreak. “Bumalik na ako sa pamilya ko… kahit iniwan ko sila noon, tanggap pa rin nila ako buong-buo.”

A New Chapter

Now, Clyde says he is genuinely happy again. He admits he is “getting to know” someone new but insists this is not a rebound. What surprised him most was the warmth and acceptance of her family despite knowing his past. “Parang gusto nila akong i-heal,” Clyde said, grateful for the support.

At the same time, he is finally returning to his first love—his dreams. Clyde has set his sights on becoming both an actor and a singer, passions he had long shelved while in a relationship. “Ngayon mas nakatuon na ako sa sarili at sa pamilya ko,” he said with conviction.

Moving Forward

In the end, Clyde’s story is not just about heartbreak—it’s about rediscovering one’s worth. “Hindi ko na siya mahal ngayon. Wala na talaga,” he emphasized, making it clear that he has moved on. What remains is pride in having loved wholeheartedly and a commitment to never lose himself again in the process.

Heartbreak, as Clyde learned, is both an ending and a beginning. It strips you down, but it also reshapes you. For Clyde Vivas, it became the path toward healing, self-respect, and a renewed determination to chase his own dreams.