CL police secure DPWH flood control inspections

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) on Wednesday announced it is providing security assistance to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel conducting inspections of flood control projects across Central Luzon.

The security detail, ordered by PRO3 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., will accompany DPWH teams as they assess the progress and quality of ongoing flood mitigation infrastructure.

The move follows a directive from the national government to ensure the safety of DPWH personnel and uphold the integrity of the inspections.

"These projects are vital to disaster preparedness, and it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of those working on them,” Peñones said.

Peñones also ordered all provincial and city police offices in Region 3 to coordinate with DPWH field offices and local government units in providing security during the inspections.

The initiative is intended to prevent any disruption during assessments and to support the timely completion of flood control projects aimed at protecting vulnerable communities throughout the region.