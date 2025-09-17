Circus and show

Circus act

The most hated circus acts now are of course, those by Curlee and Sarah Discaya, They gained national attention and infamy thanks to the ongoing investigation of both Houses for alleged anomalies and corruption in government flood control projects.

What triggered the investigation are two-year-old viral videos of the Discayas, branded as “lifestyle features” on YouTube channels wherein their extravagance and wealth were in full display, complete with madam Discaya showing off her manner of speaking with a British accent and American twang. These videos baffled and dismayed the majority.

During the hearings, their scripts were flawed, inconsistent, full of holes and the manner they present their truth, obviously, they want to save face, pride and whatever is left of their dignity and pride.

Proof of how shockingly funny these duo’s web of tales are is how they are now a pot of gold for comedy material. Michael V parodied madam Discaya and from his creative mind and genius is thus born, Ciala Dismaya.

Drama kings

As documented pieces of footage show, Senator Joel Villanueva had his emotional outburst, perfectly written speeches delivered with pathos and passion, and lines sprinkled with God and honoring his parents and the name given to him, accompanied by a teary look. Let us give a round of applause to his acting coach!

Not to be outdone, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, a former actor and an action star at that, showed the many types of anger in his privileged speeches — aggressive, retaliatory and volatile.

Adding more drama to the story arc of Sen. Estrada were the allegations of a former model and starlet with regard to his sexual orientation and preference. Since Estrada is not answering the allegations and choosing silence as his best defense, this highlights that he knows how to address, deal and distinguish between political wars and personal attacks.

And, of course, there were the micro and macro facial expressions of Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, the smirks and disgust, every time Sen. Tito Sotto gave him a lecture on the most basic requirements needed to become state witnesses. He badly needs an acting coach, pronto!

Rallies

Fifty-three years after the proclamation of martial law in the Philippines, two rallies will happen on 21 September at the historic Luneta Park and the EDSA Shrine.

Father Albert Delvo said: “The rallies are not a call to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte home and definitely not an agenda to overthrow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

It is called as a National Day of Indignation against corruption.

Thus, I cannot help wonder, in case the rallies get their desired number of people, will it bring back the conscience of the corrupt, greedy and immoral? Will they be afraid and mend their ways and give back to the coffers of government all the “dirty money” they amassed?

All these hearings that are in aide of legislation, we have watched and witnessed too many of them. Whatever happened to the bills that became laws that supposedly will curb and end the present state of greed and the reign of the greedy?

We see and read about the poorest of the poor, regardless of age and gender, immediately going to jail because they stole a loaf of bread, a pair of slippers, a wallet filled with a few thousands and the saddest reality, the fact that the rich and powerful, a handful even convicted of plunder, declared free from blame, guilt or responsibility.

The most devastating truth, the Philippines, in terms of governance and politics, has become plots and story arcs of TV series. And no rally and aide of legislation can change our dim and melodramatic realities.

This circus, this show, will go on and on, for as long as the masses are fed with fairy tales and empty promises. The middle class’ force is anchored on a “you only live once” mantra and they are in the rallies for the fiesta atmosphere and reunion aspect of it. Meanwhile, the rich and powerful continues to preserve their affluence and power by feeding the gullible with false hopes.