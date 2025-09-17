Chiz: Leadership change must not mask corruption issues

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero welcomed the election of Isabela 6th District Representative Faustino “Bojie” Dy III as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, but cautioned that the change in leadership must not become a smokescreen for unresolved corruption issues.

Escudero expressed confidence in Dy’s leadership, citing his long personal acquaintance with the veteran lawmaker and trust in his ability to guide the House during what he described as a "critical period" in the country’s governance.

“I welcome the election of Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy III as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Escudero said.

“I have personally known Bojie for a long time, and I am confident that his experience and steady leadership will serve the House well during this critical period.”

But Escudero warned that the leadership change should not be used to ignore unresolved issues in past budgets and infrastructure projects.

“This transition, however, should not distract us from the unresolved issues surrounding past budgets and infrastructure anomalies. Leadership changes must lead to institutional reform, not selective amnesia,” he stressed.

The senator emphasized the importance of accountability, warning that failure to confront these unresolved concerns could erode public trust in government institutions.

“I wish Speaker Dy the very best. I trust that he will rise to the challenge and steer the House toward greater integrity and responsiveness to the people’s concerns,” Escudero said.

During a House session on Wednesday, Dy was formally elected as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, succeeding Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Dy secured the speakership through a nominal vote, with 253 lawmakers voting in his favor, none opposing, and 28 abstaining.