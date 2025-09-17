Catriona Gray reacts to ‘floodgate’ helped exposed by Vico Sotto

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray stands by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and others trying to expose the supposed “floodgate” scandal involving the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), several contractors and politicians who allegedly profited from “kickbacks” in anomalous flood control projects.

“I am also paying attention to the court hearings. I’m very curious to learn how the proceedings will continue to unfold and hopefully, there will be something that will be done. I’d love to see that our hardworking Filipino taxpayers’ money goes into the community, to give us a better livelihood. And just like everyone else, I’m very invested at what is happening right now,” said Gray, a Pasig City resident.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE during the recent launch of Taiwan Excellence Lohas Days campaign in Taguig City, Catriona also shared her thoughts on the extravagant lifestyles of influencers who are the supposed “nepo” (nepotism) babies of those involved in “floodgate.”

“If you guys know me, I’m pretty humble when it comes to those types of things. I allow myself to be directed by what really interests me and I work really hard for the things that I buy and what fills my home and the trips that I go on with my family… I’ve always been true to myself,” she said.

It can be recalled that last month, Vico opened the “floodgate” when he started to question the alleged ill-gotten wealth of flood control projects contractor Discaya couple.

Vico was being “shipped” to Catriona after netizens found out that they are following each other on Instagram.

“Follow-an lang. Mutuals lang (It’s just following. It’s only mutual),” Catriona said as a reaction to the “shipping.”