Catapang confirms Fides Lim entry ban during budget hearing

Kapatid spokesperson Ms. Fides Lim has been permanently prohibited from entering or visiting persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in all Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) prison camps due to repeated violations of correctional protocols and unruly behavior.

This was confirmed by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. during the Department of Justice budget hearing on Tuesday at the House of Representatives, in response to inquiries about Lim’s ban.

Catapang explained that Lim’s previous ban had been temporarily lifted following a request by then Party-list Rep. France Castro. However, Lim reportedly continued to disregard established security measures, which ultimately led to her permanent prohibition.

He clarified that the decision is not directed against the Kapatid organization or its legitimate efforts to support PDLs. Instead, it is a necessary step to maintain order and security inside BuCor facilities.

“Lim becomes recidivist in violating established security protocols and demonstrated impatience with procedural verification. She also showed confrontational conduct toward persons in authority,” Catapang said.“’Yung ibang miyembro ng KAPATID ang nagdadala ng pagkain sa mga PDLs, wala naman pong problema at naging maayos naman,” he added, noting that other Kapatid members have followed procedures without issue.

Incidents leading to the ban

According to BuCor records, the following incidents contributed to the decision to impose a permanent ban on Lim:

25 February 2024 – Lim allegedly displayed arrogant behavior towards personnel, refused to observe queuing procedures, meddled with other visitors to skip the line, violated protocols on bringing in medicines, and disregarded parking rules inside the prison facility.

24 March 2024 – Lim reportedly refused to be frisked and threatened to sue personnel if they proceeded with the standard security check.

7 April 2024 – Lim allegedly disregarded security protocols by facilitating an unauthorized interview of a PDL by De La Salle University School of Law—an activity not included in her approved request for food donation and distribution. She also violated the “Paabot” procedure, insisted on entering the prison without proper approval, refused body frisking, and again threatened BuCor staff with complaints.

19 October 2024 – Lim was reported to have shown a continued pattern of defiance toward security measures, impatience during procedural checks, and confrontational behavior toward corrections officers, including high-ranking officials, during a visit to the medium security camp of the New Bilibid Prison.

BuCor emphasized that the ban is a disciplinary and security measure and not intended to suppress advocacy work. The agency reiterated its openness to cooperating with organizations that respect its protocols and regulations.