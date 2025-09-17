‘Camp Rock 3’ is in the works

“Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day. Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation,” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said.

Joining the cast are Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloo) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

The upcoming film follows Connect 3 returning to their beloved Camp Rock to find the next great thing after losing their opening act for a significant reunion tour. Unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances result from the tensions and friendships that arise as campers compete for the opportunity to open for their favorite band.

Filming is already underway this week in Vancouver.