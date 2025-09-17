CA freezes 135 bank accounts, 27 insurance policies tied to Bulacan flood control scam

Malacañang on Wednesday touted the decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) to order the freezing of 135 bank accounts and 27 insurance policies linked to anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to recover taxpayers’ money and hold those responsible accountable.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro cited a report from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) confirming the freeze order.

“Dahil sa nais ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. na agarang mapanagot ang mga sangkot at habulin ang pera na dapat taumbayan ang nakikinabang, naipa-freeze na ang mga bank account ng mga nakitang sangkot sa maanomalyang flood control projects sa lalawigan ng Bulacan (Because President Marcos Jr. wants those involved to be held accountable immediately and to recover the money that rightfully belongs to the people, the bank accounts of those found to be linked to the anomalous flood control projects in the province of Bulacan have been frozen),” Castro said during a press briefing at the Palace.

According to AMLC Executive Director Atty. Matthew M. David, the Court of Appeals issued the freeze order in light of strong financial links uncovered during investigations into the controversial flood control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The assets are reportedly connected to individuals and entities allegedly involved in fraudulent or overpriced contracts related to flood control infrastructure in the province.

Castro emphasized that this is part of President Marcos’ broader campaign to safeguard public funds, strengthen transparency, and ensure government resources are used to uplift the lives of ordinary Filipinos.

The freezing of accounts is expected to pave the way for the forfeiture and recovery of illicitly obtained assets, subject to further legal proceedings.

President Marcos has repeatedly vowed that “no one will be spared” in the pursuit of justice and the protection of the Filipino people's hard-earned money.