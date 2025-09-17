Bulgaria, Turkey storm into next phase

Bulgaria and Turkey swept their respective pools on their way to the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship on Wednesday.

The Bulgarians made quick work of Chile, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17, to stay unscathed after three outings in Pool E at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Young setter Simeon Nikolov’s precise playmaking helped Bulgaria unleash 44 attack points with Aleksandar Nikolov, Martin Atanasov and Asparuh Asparuhov leading the assault.

Aleksandar Nikolov had 17 points on 15 kills and two aces while Atanasov added 18 markers for Bulgaria, which will face the second-seeded team from Pool D in the knockout round.

Asparuhov scored 10 and Simeon Nikolov tallied 26 excellent sets to go with seven points.

“It was a very nice game. I am so happy about the team, about how we approached it. After two great and difficult games against Slovenia and Germany, for such a young team as ours, it was difficult to come out against Chile, also a good team, and stay focused. It was a great job for everybody,” Bulgaria’s middle blocker and captain Aleks Grozdanov said.

Chile finished its campaign winless in three games.

Slovenia (1-1) and Germany (1-1) are disputing the remaining ticket to the next phase in Pool E as of press time.