Bulacan, Pampanga welcome new barangays; Muntinlupa village officially remanded 

Two new barangays have been officially created in Bulacan and Pampanga, while a well-known village in Muntinlupa City has been renamed, following the enactment of three new laws signed under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In a statement on Wednesday, Malacañang said laws include Republic Acts (RAs) 12279, 12280, and 12281, which took effect this month.

RA No. 12279 establishes Barangay Friendship Village Resources, now officially called Barangay FVR, in the municipality of Norzagaray, Bulacan. The law grants the community full status as an independent barangay, complete with its own local government structure and direct access to public services.

Meanwhile, RA No. 12280 creates Barangay Pulung Bulu in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga. The new barangay aims to provide residents with improved representation and localized delivery of government programs.

For both newly created barangays, the laws clarify that prior plebiscites already conducted in the respective areas fulfill the requirements set by the Local Government Code of 1991. As a result, the creation of the barangays is now deemed official and final.

In a separate development, RA No. 12281 renames Barangay New Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City to Barangay Ayala Alabang, formalizing a long-standing local identity already widely used by residents and businesses.

The name change will take effect upon ratification in a plebiscite to be organized by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) within 120 days. The City Government of Muntinlupa will shoulder the cost of the plebiscite. A majority vote from qualified residents is required for the name change to become official.

Under the laws, incumbent barangay officials in the newly formed barangays will continue to serve until duly elected successors take office.

All public infrastructure and facilities currently located within the territorial jurisdiction of the new barangays will be transferred without cost and will henceforth be managed by the respective barangay governments. Both Barangay FVR and Barangay Pulung Bulu will also begin receiving their share of the National Tax Allotment (NTA), in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Code.

All inconsistent laws and regulations are repealed or modified accordingly.