BuCor pushes medical parole for elderly, terminally ill inmates

A bill is being proposed by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) that aims to grant medical parole to elderly individuals aged 70 and above, as well as terminally ill or severely incapacitated persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

This was revealed by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. during Tuesday's committee hearing on the proposed 2026 budget of the Department of Justice and its attached agencies, in response to a query from Congressman Percy Cendaña about the bureau’s initiatives to help decongest prison facilities.

Aside from transferring PDLs to various operating prisons and penal farms, Catapang said the bill seeks to institutionalize a system of medical parole for elderly and medically incapacitated PDLs, based on humanitarian considerations and global best practices. It aims to ensure their dignity and provide appropriate medical care outside the confines of prison.

Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have adopted legal frameworks for compassionate or medical parole, recognizing that the continued incarceration of terminally ill or severely incapacitated individuals may constitute inhumane treatment and serve no legitimate penal objective.

“Our penal system faces chronic challenges, notably overcrowding, inadequate healthcare, and a rapidly growing population of elderly PDLs,” Catapang said.

He noted that many individuals over the age of 70 grapple with chronic illnesses that limit their ability to care for themselves and pose minimal risks to public safety. Current estimates indicate that there are between 500 to 1,000 elderly individuals incarcerated, with approximately 100 categorized as terminally ill.

By adopting this bill, BuCor aims not only to alleviate the burden on the prison system but also to recognize and uphold the basic human rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Additionally, Catapang reiterated the need to increase the medical allowance per PDL from ₱15 to ₱30, underscoring the necessity of enhancing healthcare provisions within correctional facilities.