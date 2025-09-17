Bojie in, Romualdez out

Isabela Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy III officially took over the House speakership on Wednesday, replacing Leyte Rep. Martin Romauldez, who stepped down from his post amid widening controversies surrounding the flood control scandal.

Dy ascended to the House’s top post after running unopposed. A total of 253 lawmakers voted to install him as the new speaker while 28 abstained. Four lawmakers did not cast their vote.

Dy is one of Romualdez’s deputies in the present Congress, and a stalwart of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas—President Marcos Jr.’s party.

Dy is also reportedly a protege of the Chief Executive, who blessed his speakership bid.

