Biazon: Bunyi Compound not for sale

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon clarified that Bunyi Compound is not up for sale contrary to online posts that the property is being sold by the city government.

In a statement on Tuesday, Biazon said the property is under custody of the City Government due to tax delinquency by the owners.

“It is not for sale, but if ever that it will be for disposal, the current occupants will be offered,” Biazon said.

He also added that they are urging Bunyi residents to start saving so that if the property is eventually sold, they will have the seed capital to begin their housing programs.

The Muntinlupa mayor met with residents of Bunyi Compound on Tuesday following a Facebook post alleging that the community was being sold.

He emphasized that any disposal of government property goes through formal processes, accompanied with official announcements and documentation, and not through online real estate listings, and assured that residents would be the first to know.

“We also talked about different ways for the housing of those living there. What is clear here is this: there is a proper system and the city government is ready to help as long as it is according to the law. And because the place is under the custody of the government, it will not be sold just like that,” Biazon said.