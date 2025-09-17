Biñan pips Zamboanga

Biñan Tatak Gel bested Zamboanga Sikat, 60-56, to rev up its drive for an outright playoff slot in Manny Pacquiao Presents Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Spearheaded by Kenny Roger Rocacurva, Biñan detonated an early 16-2 bomb to wrest control and keep it till the end for its 16th win against 11 losses, tying Basilan and Gensan from fifth to seventh in the South Division led by Quezon Province (23-4).

Rocacurva posted 20 points, 15 rebounds and three assists to earn the Best Player honors while Carlo Lastimosa and Jaymar Gimpayan provided support with eight points each.

Zamboanga skidded to 17-10 despite James Paul Una’s 17 points and 11 rebounds, and JP Cauilan’s 10 points and four rebounds.

The Zamboangueños, who have tough assignments left in the pacesetting Abra Solid North Weavers (24-1) and the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo (18-7), were hampered by poor free-throw shooting, sinking only 10 of 26 attempts for 38.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Mindoro Tamaraws yielded a big lead, but kept their poise to subdue the Pangasinan Heatwaves, 89-79, in wire-to-wire fashion in the opener.

Powered by Jeco Bancale and Ino Comboy, the Tamaraws pulled away at 42-16 only for the Heatwaves to fight back and threaten at 72-77.

The Tamaraws, however, countered with a 9-1 run, four by Bancale, to improve to 15-12 and secure the eighth spot in the South.

Comboy posted 24 points plus five rebounds, but Bancale, a former Mapua Cardinal, clinched the Best Player honors with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists.