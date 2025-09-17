BDO drives green mobility in the Philippines with VinGroup partnership

Metro Manila commuters now have an eco-friendly option on the road with the launch of the country’s first all-electric taxi fleet, powered by VinFast vehicles and operated by Green GSM Philippines. These taxis offer a quieter, cleaner, and smoother ride, marking a new era in sustainable transportation for the Philippines.

At the core of this green mobility initiative is BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), providing financial support that enables VinFast Auto Philippines Inc. (VinFast Philippines), V-Green Charging Station Development Philippines Inc. (V-Green), and Green GSM Philippines to scale operations. BDO delivers end-to-end banking solutions to expand EV availability, strengthen ride-hailing services, and make sustainable commuting more accessible.

“At VinFast, we view sustainable transportation as more than just a technological shift—it’s a commitment to future generations,” said Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast. “Partnering with BDO, a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution, allows us to empower Filipinos with greater access to EVs while helping shape a smarter, greener, and more livable urban future.”

The partnership goes beyond vehicles. V-Green has secured approvals to install EV charging stations in four SM Supermalls, with plans for further expansion within the BDO–SM ecosystem.

“Charging infrastructure is essential for sustainable EV growth,” said Nguyen Thanh Duong, CEO of V-Green. “By partnering with BDO, we can fast-track the deployment of convenient and reliable charging solutions that make EV use more practical and scalable across the Philippines.”

Green GSM Philippines, operator of the all-electric taxi fleet, integrated with BDO’s digital banking platform in June 2025. The companies are collaborating on automated payment solutions to support driver onboarding and fleet expansion.

“Our mission is to deliver cleaner, safer, and more sustainable public transport,” said Dao Quy Phi, CEO of Green GSM Philippines. “Our partnership with BDO strengthens our driver-partner support and enables sustainable fleet expansion. It also lays the foundation to help the Philippines in reducing emissions and modernizing urban transportation.”

The collaboration was formally recognized when Charles M. Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Banking Group of BDO Unibank, received a token of appreciation from Bryan Liew, Chief Financial Officer for Asia of Vingroup JSC, marking BDO’s role in advancing electric mobility in the Philippines.