BCDA’s ₱5.33B remittance ranks it among Top 6 GOCCs

The P5.33-billion remittance of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has placed the agency in the top six performing government owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) in the country after a record-breaking collection this year.

Hailed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the GOCC Day at the Malacañang Palace on September 16, 2025, the BCDA emerged as the sixth top performing GOCC for contributing P5.33-billion in dividends as of September 12, 2025.

According to BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang, the P5.33 billion in dividends that were turned over to the national coffers are funds that help drive government programs for inclusive growth and development.

“This milestone is a testament to the BCDA’s steadfast commitment to spur progress and inclusive development for the Filipino people. It is a reflection of our responsibility to ensure that every peso we generate is translated into nation-building initiatives that uplift communities and strengthen our economy,” said Bingcang.

“We strive to continue this momentum as we continue our mandate of shaping former military baselands into world-class cities and economic hubs,” he added.

During the celebration, President Marcos said that the total dividends that the GOCCs of the country have collectively turned over to national coffers has amounted to P116.84 billion, citing that this empowers the national government to sustain socioeconomic initiatives across the country.

Land Bank of the Philippines remains the biggest contributor of remittance with P33.5 billion, followed by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas with P18.9 billion, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) with P12.7 billion.

Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation’s P10.1 billion, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation’s P9 billion, Philippine Ports Authority’s P5.2 billion, Manila International Airport Authority’s P3.3 billion, Clark Development Corporation’s P2.5 billion, and Philippine National Oil Company’s P2.4 billion have also greatly contributed to the national treasury.

Other BCDA subsidiaries, namely Clark International Airport Corporation, John Hay Management Corporation, and Poro Point Management Corporation also remitted dividends amounting to P282.72 million, P14.33 million, and P11.06 million, respectively.

President Marcos acknowledged the contributions made by GOCCs in nation-building, and advancing inclusive and sustainable growth in the country.

“For decades now, our GOCCs have been instruments of growth, equity, and empowerment. And through their contributions, we have built infrastructure, expanded services, invested in communities—especially those that have long been marginalized,” President Marcos said.