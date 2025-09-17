Barzaga hit for lewd posts degrading women

The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) on Wednesday, 17 September, hit Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco "Kiko" Barzaga for posting lewd and inappropriate photos and statements that allegedly degrade women.

On Monday, Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno said lewd photos posted on Barzaga's official social media accounts, including a photo where a scantily clad woman's thighs were wrapped around his neck, will be used as a piece of evidence for the ethics complaint against the Cavite solon.

"The PCW reminds the Honorable Representative that such actions, especially when committed by a public official, constitute direct affront to the honor and dignity of women and a gross violation of the trust placed upon them by the Filipino people," the agency said.

The PCW reminded Barzaga that "public service is a sacred responsibility, and those who hold office are expected to be role models, champions of the people's rights, and protectors of the most vulnerable."

"To engage in the objectification and denigration of women is to betray this sacred trust. It is an act of insensitivity and callousness, particularly in a society where women and girls navigate multiple layers of abuse, discrimination, and violence on a daily basis," it lamented.

"This scandalous behavior is a disturbing backlash against the progress the Philippines has made in women's empowerment and the fight to address and prevent violence against women (VAW)," it added.

Meanwhile, Puno earlier said that they have decided to bring Barzaga's behavior to the committee, as they believe he made four possible violations: not acting in a manner that reflects creditably on the House; engaging in acts contrary to law, good morals, customs, and public policy; conduct that incites seditious activity; and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and unbecoming of a member of Congress.