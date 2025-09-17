Barbra Streisand pays tribute to Robert Redford

In the wake of Robert Redford’s passing, Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand took to Facebook to honor her The Way We Were co-star, recalling the deep connection they shared both on and off the screen.

A Classic Partnership

Streisand reflected on their time filming the 1973 romantic drama, which remains one of the most beloved films in both of their careers. “Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy,” she wrote.

Though their characters—Redford’s Hubbell Gardiner and Streisand’s Katie Morosky—were worlds apart, so too were the actors behind them. “We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them!” she shared with a touch of humor. Yet those differences only strengthened their bond. “We kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie.”

A Portrait of Redford

In her tribute, Streisand described Redford as “charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting—and one of the finest actors ever.” Her words echoed the sentiments of countless colleagues and fans who regarded Redford as a true cinematic icon, blending rugged American charm with a thoughtful, artistic soul.

Their final meeting was just as memorable as their onscreen moments. Streisand recalled that the last time they saw each other, over lunch, they discussed art and even decided to exchange their first drawings. “He was one of a kind,” she wrote, “and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

An Enduring Legacy

The Way We Were has long been remembered not only for its heartbreaking love story and Streisand’s iconic theme song, but also for the undeniable chemistry between its two leads. Decades later, the film still stands as a testament to their artistry and the fleeting, powerful nature of love.