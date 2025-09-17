Ayala Malls reinvents with Gokongwei’s LED touch

In the coming years, more Ayala Malls will be adorned with light-emitting diode (LED) screens, following Ayala Land Malls’ recent partnership with Summit Outdoor Media of the Gokongwei Group—perfectly timed for the upcoming Christmas season.

In collaboration with Summit Outdoor Media, an industry leader in innovative out-of-home (OOH) solutions, the initiative aims to deliver a powerful brand impact for advertisers and enrich the mall environment for shoppers through a blend of static, digital, and experiential advertising formats—namely next-generation digital displays, experiential zones, and integrated mobile connectivity.

“We are happy to partner with Summit Media because we think it’s a good combination that Ayala Malls wants to do to make the experience in the mall more immersive. Summit is an expert in advertising, and they know that to create an impactful brand messaging, it really needs to be a very well-placed advertising space, and they’re also able to bring in the brands that are relevant to our market. It’s a good partnership of vision and execution,” said Rio Mayuga, head of commercial business of Ayala Land Malls, at the sidelines of the unveiling of the Digital Out-of-Home Asset in One Ayala, Makati, on Wednesday.

One Ayala also serves as a transport hub connecting commuters of the Metro Rail Transit, the Point-to-Point bus stations, and PUVs, where the LEDs are strategically mounted.

She said the moving LED screens, showing various brands, are bringing a different and great feeling to mallgoers and commuters.

“It’s way different from a static banner of traditional advertising, showing the same campaign of a brand over and over again, which is boring. So, we need to harness the new technologies now, use LEDs with actual videos and moving pictures that make the messaging more dynamic. So, we are really looking at a total experience, not just visuals,” Mayuga noted, adding that the newly installed LEDs will surely make an impact on Ayala Malls’ foot traffic this Christmas.

“Before, our main decorations and visual treats would come from our decorations and Christmas tree; now we have a lot more opportunities to spread the Christmas joy because we have the magic of LEDs, strategically located here in One Ayala Mall,” she emphasized.

Reinventing Malls

Mayuga confirmed that the next location for these LED advertisements to be showcased is at Trinoma Mall in Quezon City next year, as Ayala Land Malls continues to improve their shopping centers.

“Ayala Malls is in the process of reinventing and renovating all of its malls. We have to time all of our projects. For Trinoma, we are still in the process of negotiating with Summit Media, and we don’t know the timelines yet. But we are hoping that we can recreate something like this, as Trinoma is also a transport hub,” she said.

She added that the partnership with Summit would last as long as they continue to share the same vision and there’s an aligned way forward, as Ayala Corporation is always willing to experiment with new things.

For his part, Summit Media’s Chief Operating Officer, Howard Go, said the opening of Trinoma’s innovative out-of-home solutions would take time and would not happen this year, but he hoped to finish talks with Ayala.

“I think our partners are happy with what we have done so far, and I would say that we are confident and they (Ayala) have faith in us on how we move forward. And we hope this partnership will be a very long one, as we also hope to work with all of the malls of Ayala over time,” Go said.

In May this year, Ayala Land Malls and Summit Media forged a strategic partnership poised to redefine the retail and out-of-home landscape, expected to significantly contribute to the overall ambiance and engagement within Ayala Malls.