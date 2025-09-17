Atlas ready for Season 101 battle

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will deploy a fighting team when it sees action in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament starting 1 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Altas coach Olsen Racela said he will field an 18-man team bannered by skipper John Abis and Patrick Sleat with the goal of winning their first ever title in the country’s oldest collegiate league.

Abis and Sleat will be backed by the holdovers from last season like John Paul Boral, Jearico Nuñez, Shawn Orgo, Angelo Gelsano, Mark Gojo Cruz and Emman Pizarro.

Also eligible to play for the Las Piñas-based dribblers are transferees like Kevin Guibao from Far Eastern University (FEU), LA Casinillo from National University, JM Talabut, Josh Alcantara and Allen Maglupay from University of the East and brothers Kenji Duremdes and Kylle Magdangal from University of Santo Tomas.

“We are now in our intensive training, conditioning and familiarized set plays in preparation for Season 101,” said Racela, who is also the assistant coach of Tim Cone at Barangay Ginebra.

Sleat said they are ready for war.

“Since I left FEU to transfer to Perpetual, we already started training while serving the residency period. We joined off-season tournaments, where we learned a lot. It prepared our bodies and minds for the battle ahead and we are now more confident with a more solid chemistry as a team,” Sleat said.

Rounding out the roster are 6-foot-7 rookie Aries Borja, JD Pagulayan, and Jan Roluna from the reigning champion Junior Altas while Jericho Cristino, TJ Tabbuan and Kelsey Baldoria were placed on Team B.

The Altas, managed by Anton Tamayo and backed by F2 Logistics and World Balance, will get their first test against San Sebastian College on 3 October at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.