Alden Richards conquers Italy’s legendary Stelvio Pass

Kapuso heartthrob and “Asia’s Multimedia Star” Alden Richards has taken his fitness journey to new heights — literally.

Earlier this week, the actor braved the world-famous Passo dello Stelvio in northern Italy, one of the toughest and most iconic cycling routes in the world.

A ride like no other

Known as the highest paved mountain pass in the Eastern Alps and a training ground for professional cyclists like Tadej Pogaar, Stelvio is not for the faint of heart. Spanning 31 kilometers of relentless uphill climbs with gradients ranging from four to a staggering 16 percent, the route is considered one of cycling’s ultimate challenges.

For Alden, the experience pushed him to his limits. “One of my most difficult rides so far,” he admitted. “No flat roads, only climbs. I almost gave up — lungs struggling, legs collapsing, thoughts in conflict — but then I realized why I started this journey. These are moments I can call my own: my bike, my endurance, my skills, my climbs.”

Endurance, discipline, self-discovery

Despite the grueling ride that lasted over three hours, Alden pressed on, reminding himself that his greatest competitor was not the mountain but himself. “At the end of the day, my only competitor is myself…no one else,” he wrote.

He confessed that reaching the summit was an emotional moment. “Stelvio, you’ve been very painful but you taught me a lot. I will come back for you — better and stronger.”

Alden revealed he even shed quiet tears at the finish line, marking the victory with a simple hotdog sandwich.

Inspiring fans along the way

The Kapuso leading man’s determination resonated with fans and friends alike, many of whom flooded his post with congratulations and words of admiration.

His foray into cycling, which he first teased earlier this year, has since become a full-fledged passion, earning praise for his dedication to health, discipline and balance.

In another Instagram update, Alden shared a glimpse of a ride through the rolling landscapes of Tuscany, calling it simply: “What a route.”

Beyond the spotlight

Already celebrated as a “Box Office King,” TV host and sought-after leading man, Alden is now carving out a new identity — an athlete determined to push his personal boundaries. Stelvio may have tested him, but it also gave him the strength to embrace challenges with humility and resilience.

With his promise to return stronger, one thing is clear: Alden is not just conquering stages and screens — he is scaling mountains.