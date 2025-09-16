Yes, you can swim during your period

A lot has been said about menstruation. Is the blood dirty? False. Do period products affect a woman’s virginity? Also, false. You can’t take a bath when it’s that time of the month? Of course you can.

The menstrual cycle is a natural and important part of every woman’s life, but it often comes with discomfort, uncertainty, and disruption. Pain sometimes hinders us from doing much, but the truth is, physical activity helps alleviate it.

You want to swim? That’s okay, too.

“Swimming during menses is possible. You don’t bleed in water. Once you go swimming, the blood stops or it flows slower than usual,” Dr. Kristine Tangco, at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, told DAILY TRIBUNE.

In addition to being safe, swimming can help reduce the weariness and cramping associated with menstruation. A period product is required to avoid leaks because, although water pressure briefly restricts blood flow, it is not a total blockage. There is also no proof that sharks are more interested in menstruating humans. Worries about attracting them are baseless.

The intimate area is very sensitive, especially during menstruation. It is best to use breathable pads that are made up of hypoallergenic materials to keep the intimate area cool and dry.

“This minimizes irritation of the skin and keeps the vaginal microbiome intact, preventing infections. Daily intimate hygiene and using the right pad play a major role in safeguarding its well-being,” Tangco said.

It’s also important for a woman to track her period, as it will give her an idea if her menstrual cycle is normal. Are you having it too frequently or too far apart?

“If you’re having it too frequently or too far apart, you have to go visit your doctor. The normal menstrual cycle is 21 to 35 days. So, if you’re having it before 21 days or after 35 days, it’s not normal. It’s especially important for you to track it if you’re trying to get pregnant so you know when your ovulation period is or when your fertile period is,” Tangco advised.

Always mark the first day of your menstrual cycle. Change your napkins frequently, preferably every four to six hours. Use only hypoallergenic and breathable products. Fragrant products are a big no for your intimate area.

“Wash your perineal area using only hypoallergenic products,” Tangco said.

From physical unease to worries about leaks, each woman’s menstrual experience is unique. For pre-teens, navigating their periods can be especially challenging as their bodies are still developing, and their skin is more delicate and sensitive.

Medical experts at the Modess Comfortverse event, including Tangco, further emphasized the importance of choosing the right products. Many women are meticulous about the products they use on their face but often forget the same level of care is just as important for menstrual hygiene. The skin around the vulva is thinner and more sensitive than facial skin, making it more prone to irritation. That’s why choosing hypoallergenic products is not just wise — it’s essential for comfort and protection.