Worth the weight

There was a point during the Q&A with a reporter from Manila when Filipino world title hopeful Jayson Vayson seemed unsure of himself.

Vayson is set to challenge Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo for three world title belts this Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

As he gets to wrap up his third week training on American soil, Vayson admitted that he was still taking something so he could sleep at night not because he was bothered by the task at hand or simply getting antsy.

For a first-timer in the US like Vayson, adjusting to the huge time difference between the Philippines and the US mainland has been tough.

Told if he was feeling nervous, Vayson answered in the negative.

“No, Sir!”

In fact, the 27-year-old from Agusan del Sur, who will go after Collazo’s World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization and even The Ring Magazine minimum weight straps, is upbeat and looking forward to the opportunity to fly back to Manila with the head of his foe in his right hand and the three belts in the other.

“In fact, I feel very good,” he shot back from his training camp at Knuckleheads Boxing in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

His title opportunity was arranged by the father-and-son tandem of Sean and Brendan Gibbons, whose well-connected outfit represents a bevy of topnotch Filipino and international talents.

Brico Santig, who manages Vayson, told DAILY TRIBUNE that getting down to 105 pounds is just a matter of time.

Making weight is one major concern since Vayson hasn’t fought at 105 pounds in seven years.

“Right now, he is just a pound over,” Santig said from Las Vegas where he watches the workouts being conducted by veteran strategist Allan Alegria.

The good news is that Vayson is not starving himself to death to make the weight.

“He’s eating soft-boiled eggs and oats,” Santig added.

From the looks of it, Vayson is ready to rumble.