What is 'Lohas'?
Can you believe that we are now in the –Ber months and Christmas is almost here?
To counter the holiday rush and stress of today’s fast-paced world, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray offers a solution: Lohas (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability).
“Lohas is a lifestyle of health and sustainability that all of us can incorporate and adopt to our daily lives even in small actions, whether it is getting together with your barkada (friends) and doing something together that’s not at home, but getting outside… like a running club or whatever that works for you. As long as it’s about movement and exercise.
“Taking care of yourself should be fun and enjoyable and something that is for everyone,” Gray explained during the program at Lohas’ recent launch as part of Taiwan Excellence in Taguig City.
Like the event’s host, Markki Stroem, Catriona has been wondering how the Taiwanese are able to still be strong and agile in their later years, and the secret, according to them, is Lohas.
Stroem recalled a personal trip to Taiwan and encountering an elderly milk tea vendor. “The older lady, who has her own cow at the back, and she milks it (on the spot)… this is in Kaohsiung, I think,” he shared. “I go to Taiwan because I used to play Pokemon Go… to play with the uncles and the aunties there. And they like have 50 phones… and they’re already seniors and they’re so healthy! I’m like, what is your secret? So I found out it’s Lohas.”
“Hopefully, we get to adopt Lohas here (in the Philippines) also,” said Catriona.
“It’s about a lifestyle that’s integrating sustainability, mindfulness and health at its core,” she explained.
“It’s achievable! You don’t need a very elaborate and intricate fitness routine. It’s really a movement to get outside, become active, to prioritize wellness and health.”
Running era
Catriona might have recently broken up with fiancé Sam Milby, but being alone does not stop her from reaching her Lohas goals.
As Hollywood star Helen Mirren once said, “One of the great gifts of growing older is to discover the exquisite art of being alone. What used to be an uncomfortable silence, is now a luxury. The house is peaceful, and I can dance in the kitchen without being judged or just doing nothing. My best company is myself, with a coffee, a good movie and the freedom to be, because solitude is not absence, it is fullness and peace of mind.”
There might be a void in Catriona’s love life, but she is never alone since she has found a new family through running.
“Actually, I am also surprised. I actually started when I came back from Australia. I just missed nature. So my friends told me to run with them in UP (University of the Philippines-Diliman) because there are many trees there. So that’s how it started. I’ve never been a runner in my life. I used to not get it why people would put themselves through that. But now, I get it because it’s cool to see how your body adapts to the stress of running.”
As part of her “running era,” Gray frequently runs in Makati and Bonifacio Global City.
“Running, even if it’s just 800 meters straight, that’s all that I could do at the beginning. Now, I can do 8K! So my goal is not to become a marathon runner or anything. I just love being outside. I love the feeling that I’m moving with friends also doing it. So it’s so fun!”
When DAILY TRIBUNE asked her for the benefits of running, she said: “Definitely, the sense of community! We have so many running clubs! It’s really so wonderful to see that there’s so much interest in the sport and communities are being built around it. Unlike popular opinion that races are very competitive, it’s actually not the case. I’ve met so many people who are just cheering each other on.”
“It’s like a big community and I really love that aspect. Because if you think about it, after work, we all go home to our families, but that community aspect is usually allocated for once a month, once a week, so it’s really good to see people are there for regular occurrences,” she continued.
As for her tips for those running in the city: “Yes, please be safe! Try to find routes that are safe and are not passing through very busy highways or crossings. Also, just be aware of your surroundings. If you’re using earphones, please keep it one ear only or very low volume, so you’re aware of the passing cars and trucks.”
Indeed, she encouraged everyone, “Let’s do running! Let’s get healthy, be healthy and mindful together.”
Slow and sustainable life
Whether it is engaging in sports like running, or just staying in the car, Catriona urged everyone to apply the principles of Lohas.
When stuck in traffic, for example: “My car has so many pillows and blankets so if not sleep, I do podcast and music jam. Unfortunately, I’m one of these people who really get dizzy inside a car, especially when it’s moving, so I can’t be productive in the sense that I can’t be on my phone or my laptop. So I’d really have something to listen to or either sleep instead!” Catriona shared.
“When you order food, don’t request for cutlery. Use the ones that you have at home. Use a reusable tumbler. Be conscious of trends. Don’t ride the trends if you know it doesn’t suit you because trends’ cycles come so fast. If you’re really into fashion and beauty, really research first before buying because it might just go to trash. So it’s just those small, mindful things. You want to make sure that where you’re putting your money into is an investment that you can have the most out of. Conscious acts like that.”
A recent encounter with pediatric cancer patients made Catriona appreciate the value of life and Lohas.
“It was so heart-warming! I had the opportunity to spend some time with the patients backstage. Although I didn’t ask a lot about what their ongoing treatments were, I was really asking about their common interests, what it was like walking in a fashion show, many of them for the first time. And it’s just really wonderful to see that they’re so brave,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE of her experience modeling alongside the patients in a benefit fashion show.
“And the song that came out during my portion for Francis Libiran was ‘This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman. If many people know, that was one of my anthems during my journey of going after my dreams, so to see the kids walking to that song, feeling so proud and really showing that this is who they are — brave, confident, despite the heaviness that they’re going through. I was inspired and so I think being a part of the event is one of the most inspiring things that happened to me this whole year and I really wish the best for those kids and hopefully, us as audience, can really open our eyes to the need that there is still for children to access quality medical care.”
Living life with purpose, she pondered, is the real key to a happy and long life.
“Even up to today, being an advocate — I really enjoy it. Being a creative, because I really enjoy it,” she declared. “I always want to continue learning. It’s one of the cornerstones of what I do. I never consider myself to be a pro at anything, but rather, as a student of everything. So I just try to continue to try to expose myself to new scenarios, meet new people, and I really want myself directed where I’m loving what I do.”