What is 'Lohas'?

Running era

Catriona might have recently broken up with fiancé Sam Milby, but being alone does not stop her from reaching her Lohas goals.

As Hollywood star Helen Mirren once said, “One of the great gifts of growing older is to discover the exquisite art of being alone. What used to be an uncomfortable silence, is now a luxury. The house is peaceful, and I can dance in the kitchen without being judged or just doing nothing. My best company is myself, with a coffee, a good movie and the freedom to be, because solitude is not absence, it is fullness and peace of mind.”

There might be a void in Catriona’s love life, but she is never alone since she has found a new family through running.

“Actually, I am also surprised. I actually started when I came back from Australia. I just missed nature. So my friends told me to run with them in UP (University of the Philippines-Diliman) because there are many trees there. So that’s how it started. I’ve never been a runner in my life. I used to not get it why people would put themselves through that. But now, I get it because it’s cool to see how your body adapts to the stress of running.”

As part of her “running era,” Gray frequently runs in Makati and Bonifacio Global City.

“Running, even if it’s just 800 meters straight, that’s all that I could do at the beginning. Now, I can do 8K! So my goal is not to become a marathon runner or anything. I just love being outside. I love the feeling that I’m moving with friends also doing it. So it’s so fun!”

When DAILY TRIBUNE asked her for the benefits of running, she said: “Definitely, the sense of community! We have so many running clubs! It’s really so wonderful to see that there’s so much interest in the sport and communities are being built around it. Unlike popular opinion that races are very competitive, it’s actually not the case. I’ve met so many people who are just cheering each other on.”

“It’s like a big community and I really love that aspect. Because if you think about it, after work, we all go home to our families, but that community aspect is usually allocated for once a month, once a week, so it’s really good to see people are there for regular occurrences,” she continued.

As for her tips for those running in the city: “Yes, please be safe! Try to find routes that are safe and are not passing through very busy highways or crossings. Also, just be aware of your surroundings. If you’re using earphones, please keep it one ear only or very low volume, so you’re aware of the passing cars and trucks.”

Indeed, she encouraged everyone, “Let’s do running! Let’s get healthy, be healthy and mindful together.”