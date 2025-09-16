Unyielding justice needed

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) should provide a window into the blight of corruption for which a cure must be found.

The ICI’s mandate to end the scourge of corruption — symbolized by the diversion of budget funds to flood control scams — should serve as a template for rooting out graft across the bureaucracy.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. gave the ICI wide latitude to probe the anomalies in flood control projects without sparing anyone, members of Congress included.

The syndicated pilfering of public funds starts with the national budget that legislators have been taking liberties with to divert discretionary amounts to their pet projects that displace essential programs.

The ICI inquiry is expected to depart from the congressional proceedings, which have the extraneous purpose of covering up for lawmakers of either chamber.

The ICI, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr., includes former Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson and SGV & Co. executive Rossana Fajardo as members.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong is a special adviser and investigator.

Current Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon has full confidence the commission will get to the bottom of the corruption mess.

He said an independent commission was necessary. “If it were just the DPWH investigating, we would have no purview. Our authority is only within the DPWH —former DPWH officials and the contractors we deal with.”

The DPWH’s role will be to provide information and documents needed for the ICI to perform its mandate effectively.

Dizon acknowledged that most pork barrel contracts begin with budget insertions. “A project cannot move forward unless there are payoffs,” he indicated.

The chain of events that led to the uncovering of the vile practices in government projects started with the last State of the Nation Address, when Marcos said in front of representatives, senators, and Cabinet members, “Mahiya naman kayo!” (You should be ashamed of yourselves.)

The ICI will clear the path to a reformation in government by making the culprits accountable, whoever they are.

Dizon said the problem is crooked people in government not being afraid to abuse their positions because no one runs after them.

“They keep misbehaving because they think there are no consequences. That’s the problem. If you feel there are no consequences for what you do, then you keep doing it,” he said.

For Dizon, dire consequences, such as jail time and asset confiscation — which would affect their families — would be a deterrent, but they must be enforced consistently.

Instead of the Build Better More slogan, the BBM slogan in the final half of the Marcos administration would be Build Better and Mandate reforms, according to Dizon.

The ICI has the daunting task of restoring the trust of the people in government, which can only be achieved if justice is done and those who duped the government and put lives in danger during the heavy rains and floods are locked away.